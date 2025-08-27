 
Chris Pratt stuck in a 'tricky' situation amid Ryan Murphy's miniseries: Source

Ryan Murphy is reportedly working on a miniseries related to John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

August 27, 2025

Photo: Chris Pratt teams up with Kennedy in-laws against Ryan Murphy's miniseries: Source

Chris Pratt has reportedly teamed up with his Kennedy in-laws to one up Ryan Murphy. 

The actor has reportedly taken this major decision to push back against Ryan Murphy’s upcoming miniseries about John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, reported RadarOnline.com

"This situation is especially tricky for Chris because he has become the Kennedys' de facto ambassador in Hollywood, where he has a lot of pull," an insider weighed in on the situation. 

Moreover, it has been claimed that since marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger, Pratt has become fiercely loyal to her family, including her mom, Maria Shriver, JFK Jr.’s first cousin.

"Being part of this family and their incredible history means the world to Chris, and he feels the pain that everybody else is feeling around Ryan Murphy's scheme to dramatize the short lives and deaths of JFK Jr. and Carolyn."

For those unversed, the tragic love story of JFK Jr. and Carolyn, widely covered in the 1990s, ended when the Piper Saratoga plane he was piloting crashed off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard on July 16, 1999, killing him, Carolyn, and her sister Lauren Bessette.

