'Emotional' King Charles moved to tears by Prince Harry's surprise olive branch

Prince Harry has reportedly extended a surprise olive branch to his father King Charles, reducing him to tears with an emotional handwritten letter.

According to a report by the New Idea, King Charles stunned attendees at the 80th VJ Day ceremony earlier this month when he was reduced to tears during a speech by a WWII hero.

The sources have disclosed that King Charles got emotional after he was blindsided that morning by a personal letter from his estranged son, Prince Harry begging forgiveness in their strained relationship.

The royal source claimed, “Harry’s not had a direct line to his father since he saw him briefly after his diagnosis.

“He had no choice but to send a handwritten letter. He’s desperate to make things right before it’s too late and truly regrets the hurt he’s caused.”

Harry “poured his heart out” in that letter and he is praying it will get through, the source further said.

The fresh claims came days after peace summit between aides of King Charles and Prince Harry.

The insider has characterized the recent peace talks as the "strongest sign in years" of a willingness to mend the fractured family ties.

"There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years,” the insider had said about the peace summit.