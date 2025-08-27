Victoria Beckham warned against taking extreme measures against Nicola Peltz: Report

Photo: Here's why Nicola Peltz can easily take David, Victoria Beckham down

Victoria Beckham reportedly isn’t holding back when it comes to defending the Beckham family name.

After one of Nicola Peltz’s friends, Rebecca Faria, publicly lashed out at Victoria and David Beckham, the Beckham couple is reportedly weighing legal action, despite potential strain on their relationship with son Brooklyn.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told Closer Magazine, “Victoria’s been doing her best to keep this from spiraling, but the Beckhams have got the best lawyers on earth. The last thing she wants is a legal war with Brooklyn and his wife, but she won’t have her and her husband’s names defamed."

"What else can she do, other than fight back through formal channels? She’s assessing her legal options, and plenty of people in her orbit are urging her to fight hard,” the spy confided.

The insider added that Victoria is taking the situation “very seriously indeed” to prevent further damage to Brand Beckham.

“Vic can’t sit back and do nothing while their reputations are trashed,” the source explained.

“Once that narrative starts to take hold, it can cause permanent damage. What Nicola’s friend said about them is unforgivable. They’re warning Victoria to take drastic steps to shut Nicola down," they continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked, "The problem is, with Nicola’s billionaire father backing her, she’s one of the few people who can afford to take them on.”