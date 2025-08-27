 
Elizabeth Hurley heaps praise for ‘supportive' beau Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley first met each other in 2022

August 27, 2025

Elizabeth Hurley is head over heel for her partner, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 60-year-old model, who went public with her romance with the country icon earlier this month, revealed it "feels nice" to be with him because he's so "supportive".

"Billy and I have had most of the summer off. We’ve seen both his daughters [Miley and Noah] play in London, which was great. He’s very supportive and that feels nice,” she told The Mirror.

Elizabeth continued, "We’ve adopted two tortoises, and I have become something of a bird watcher. We’ve just seen some goshawks. They’re unbelievable.”

"Very, very rare. There are only 1,000 nesting pairs in the UK,” she mentioned, before proceeding to joke by saying, "I have a really interesting life. Wild. Parties every night."

This comes after the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker revealed that he got to know Elizabeth in 2022 while filming Christmas in Paradise.

During an appearance on The Ty Bentli Show, Billy said, "We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there. We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.”

"The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different,” the Old Town Road crooner explained.

He continued, "If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman.

"If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything,” Billy Ray Cyrus concluded. 

