Most liked Instagram post: Can Taylor Swift beat Lionel Messi's record?

Taylor Swift got engaged to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Instagram, with the announcement post garnering millions of likes from fans and celebrities alike.

The five-photo post showing Kelce proposing to Swift in a garden setting received over 30 million likes within hours of being shared.

The caption read "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The post's rapid accumulation of likes sparked speculation among Swifties about whether it could become Instagram's most-liked post ever.

While the post has not yet approached Instagram's all-time like record, social media analysts suggest it has the potential to continue climbing toward that milestone as news of the engagement spreads globally.

The current record holder for most-liked Instagram post is Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's celebration of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory, which has garnered nearly 75 million likes since being posted in December 2022.

The post shows Messi holding the World Cup trophy at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.







