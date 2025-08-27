Denzel Washington makes shocking confession about watching movies

Denzel Washington gets honest about watching movies

Oscar winner Denzel Washington is no longer that into watching movies.

In a new GQ interview alongside Highest 2 Lowest director, Spike Lee, and costar A$AP Rocky, Denzel admitted he no longer prefers spending his free time watching movies.

"Do you have any dolly shots of this guy that you admire?" A$AP asked Washington, referring to Lee’s celebrated career.

"I don't watch movies, man. I really don't," the Training Day star confessed, making Lee chuckle.

He added, "I'm just being honest with you. I don't watch movies, man. I don't go to the movies, I don't watch movies."

"Is it because you make them?" the rapper asked.

"Probably," added Denzel. "I'm tired of movies."

The apparently fed-up actor was then asked by the director how many films he’s appeared in, and he replied, "too many."

In another interview during the Highest 2 Lowest press cycle, Denzel said he doesn’t care about awards and doesn’t make movies to win awards.

"I don't do it for Oscars. I really don't care about that kind of stuff," Denzel Washington said on Jake's Takes. "I've been at this a long time. There's times I won and shouldn't have won... and didn't win and should've won. Man gives the award, God gives the reward."