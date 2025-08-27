 
Denzel Washington makes shocking confession about watching movies

Denzel Washington previously revealed that he doesn't care about winning awards

August 27, 2025

Oscar winner Denzel Washington is no longer that into watching movies.

In a new GQ interview alongside Highest 2 Lowest director, Spike Lee, and costar A$AP Rocky, Denzel admitted he no longer prefers spending his free time watching movies.

"Do you have any dolly shots of this guy that you admire?" A$AP asked Washington, referring to Lee’s celebrated career.

"I don't watch movies, man. I really don't," the Training Day star confessed, making Lee chuckle.

He added, "I'm just being honest with you. I don't watch movies, man. I don't go to the movies, I don't watch movies."

"Is it because you make them?" the rapper asked.

"Probably," added Denzel. "I'm tired of movies."

The apparently fed-up actor was then asked by the director how many films he’s appeared in, and he replied, "too many."

In another interview during the Highest 2 Lowest press cycle, Denzel said he doesn’t care about awards and doesn’t make movies to win awards.

"I don't do it for Oscars. I really don't care about that kind of stuff," Denzel Washington said on Jake's Takes. "I've been at this a long time. There's times I won and shouldn't have won... and didn't win and should've won. Man gives the award, God gives the reward."

