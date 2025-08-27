Meghan Markle silences Taylor Swift feud rumors with one move

Taylor Swift’s media dominance overshadowed Meghan Markle’s Netflix milestones twice in August, sparking rumors of tension.

On August 12, the Duchess of Sussex released the trailer for the second season of her Netflix series “With Love, Meghan,” but the buzz was quickly overshadowed by Swift’s announcement of her album The Life of a Showgirl on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, on August 13.

On August 26, Swift’s engagement announcement to Kelce coincided with the show’s premiere, again stealing headlines.

Critics of Meghan Markle claimed Taylor Swift’s timing was intentional, with sources alleging the Duchess felt “hijacked” by Swift’s announcements.

“Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle,” an insider told Radar Online.

Yet, Markle countered speculation by liking Swift’s Instagram engagement post, joining millions in celebrating the news.

“It was a subtle way to dismiss the drama,” said an observer. Neither Taylor Swift nor Meghan Markle has commented publicly.



