Original 'Harry Potter' director feels 'excited' about remake

'Harry Potter' reboot 'flattened' original film's director

There is much buzz about the HBO reboot of Harry Potter, and Chris Columbus, who directed the first two films in the fantasy franchise, has some positive words to share.



Appearing on The Rest Entertainment podcast, he weighed in on the photos from the series, which are going viral on the internet, showing Harry (Dominic McLaughlin) and Hagrid (Nick Frost) shooting what appears to be a scene of going to Diagon Alley to shop for the school's supplies.

“I looked online and there are photographs of Nick Frost as Hagrid with the new Harry Potter,” the director said, hinting at a mixed response.

He further explained his thoughts, “And he’s wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: ‘What’s the point?’ I thought everything [on the HBO show] the costumes and everything was going to be different. It’s more of the same.”

But he clarified he did not see the supposed reuse of his work as a 'problem', rather "It's very flattering for me, because I’m like: That’s exactly the Hagrid costume that we designed."

"So part of it is really exciting. I’m excited to see what they’re going to do with it. Part of it is sort of déjà vu all over again," the director added.

To leave no doubt, Chris said he had no “jealousy” about the reboot. “I’m so beyond it. I did it. I’ve done that, it’s time to move on. I’ve always had issues with the idea of franchise."

"When we did Gremlins and Goonies — that’s why I didn’t do the second Gremlins film. My attitude then is I’ve done it and it’s time to move on. Same with Potter," he noted.

"I feel like I’ve done it … I’m really proud of those films — the first three that I was involved with, and I’m moving on," Chris concluded.

In the meantime, filming for the Harry Potter series is ongoing, with no specific release date yet announced; the show is expected to be released in 2027.