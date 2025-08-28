Kris Jenner admits to recent cosmetic intervention

Kris Jenner breaks silence over cosmetic intervention speculations

Kris Jenner claims that she has not undergone any controversial cosmetic enhancements lately: only a facelift.

The Kardashians star and momager, 69, made the admission in the September cover story for Vogue Arabia, revealing when she worked on her youthful appearance some 15 years ago.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she told the outlet in an interview published on August 26. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

She revealed that her approach to aging is about choice. “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you want to age naturally, that’s wonderful. But for me, this is aging gracefully — it’s my version.”

The mother of six, who has long been open about cosmetic enhancements, explained that she wanted to share the details to inspire others. “Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I believe that sharing these things can be helpful,” she told the outlet.

Jenner revealed she wasn’t alone during her latest surgery. “Of course my daughter Kylie went with me, while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime.”

Jenner has previously spoken about several other procedures, including breast augmentations, Botox, and even an earlobe reduction shown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Jenner also reflected on her latest refresh, claiming that she’s excited to enter her next decade. “I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great. My mom worked until she was 82, and I’m planning on following suit — maybe 85?”