Kid Cudi opens up about dark past with weed addiction

Kid Cudi gets honest about his sobriety journey

Kid Cudi is spilling how his relationship with marijuana has shifted after a past of heavy addiction.

In a recent chat with People, the rapper opened up about his readmission to rehab back in November 2024, which he also shared in his book Cudi: The Memoir.

"I just was in this place where I was abusing it," Cudi said. "I was really abusing it. I was smoking maybe 15 blunts a day, wake up in the mornings, get high. It truly ruled my life."

Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, revealed that he even got sober for two months before he restarted taking it in moderation.

"And now I just get after it at night or on the weekends when I have the free time and I'm just relaxing, but I'm not smoking nowhere near as much weed as I was smoking before," he detailed.

"A joint lasts me all day, damn near. So my relationship has changed with that in a major way. And I'm just more interested in being sober a lot more and being more present."

Cudi added that cutting back has improved his acting. "Because in this movie, I cried a handful of times and it was easy to get there because I was sober," he said. "There's no way I could have done this if I was high as s***."