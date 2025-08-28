Austin Butler recalls various injuries throughout his career

Austin Butler opens up about suffering from various injuries

Austin Butler has opened up about some of his past injuries in his entire career.

While promoting his forthcoming movie, Caught Stealing, in an interview with People, the Hollywood actor candidly talked about how he suffered from various injuries.

"I was covered in bruises constantly. Every day it was something new,” the 34-year-old actor began by saying.

Recalling he suffered from pain in his foot for eight months before finding a small piece of glass stuck, he continued, "I cut my shin open on a metal thing, I had to hop over something. That feels dumb when I look back at it."

Referring to his starrer movie Dune: Part Two’s press tour, Butler continued, "When I was on the Dune press tour, I was in Korea doing all these interviews, and I was in a hotel room and I was walking barefoot. I must've stepped on a piece of glass.”

"But for whatever reason, I thought that it was a nerve thing in my foot. So I just was hobbling around for eight months and then right before we were starting to film [Caught Stealing], I was just pushing through the pain of running," he concluded.

Recently, the Bikeriders actor shared his intense approach for his role as Hank Thompson in Caught Stealing in an interview with Variety.

"For one night, I had the whole apartment to myself. I played music, I danced around, and I ate Chinese food in there. It made me feel like I really lived there. I slept there all night, and I woke up to the crew coming in while I was in my underwear,” he said.

"It made it feel like it wasn’t a set anymore. There are many things that conspire against you when you’re making a movie, ”Austin Butler added before signing off.

Caught Stealing is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 29, 2025.