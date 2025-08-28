 
Denzel Washington's honest confession leaves fans stunned

Denzel Washington is currently busy promoting his newly released movie 'Highest 2 Lowest'

August 28, 2025

Denzel Washington says he no longer enjoys watching films

Denzel Washington left his fans in shock after revealing he doesn’t watch movies.

The 70-year-old actor, who has appeared in more than 50 movies throughout his career, made a surprising confession in an interview with GQ.

"I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t," the Oscar winner confessed. "I’m just being honest with you. I don’t watch movies, man."

The Gladiator 2 star reiterated, "I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies. … I’m tired of movies. Yeah.”

After Denzel made the surprising comment, he asked how many movies he had been in. 

“Too many. I think 50!” replied Denzel.

For those unversed, Denzel is currently busy promoting his newly released movie, Highest 2 Lowest. The film was released in theaters on August 15, 2025.

The actor, who made his acting debut in 1981, recently made headlines after revealing that he doesn’t consider potential accolades when taking on acting roles.

"I don't do it for Oscars," said the Man on Fire star during an appearance on podcast, Jake's Takes, earlier this month. 

"I really don't care about that kind of stuff. I've been at this a long time, and there's times when I've won, shouldn't have won, didn't win, should have won," continued Denzel.

The Equalizer star added, "Man gives the award, God gives the award. I'm not that interested in Oscars. People say, 'Well, where do you keep it?' I say, 'Next to the other one.' I'm not bragging. I'm just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, it ain't going to me a bit of good."

