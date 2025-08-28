Orlando Bloom on who should play Legolas in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'

Orlando Bloom breaks silence on whether he returns to 'The Lord of the Rings' or not

Orlando Bloom has opened up about who should play Legolas, which was previously played by him, in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

While appearing for an interview on ITV to promote his movie The Cut, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed whether he is returning to the movie or not.

“I don’t know, I promise you, listen, if Legolas is a part of that, whatever chapter they’re doing, then I would hope that I’d get the call, because I’d hate to see anyone else do it,” he said.

Referring to the director of the movie Andy Serkis, who also played Gollum in the original movie, Bloom continued, “But I really don’t know what the story is, I know it’s a Gollum story so it’s possible. Of course (I’d jump at it), I wouldn’t want anyone else to do it.”

Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor talked about his role as a boxer in the upcoming movie The Cut.

“It was as intense to film as it looks on camera, because I was kind of living the role of the boxer in the movie, and I love the boxing genre, and actually I always thought how do I come into this world, how do we do something unique and different,” he noted.

Explaining the title's meaning, Orlando Bloom concluded, “This movie really focuses (on) the fight (which) is the cut, the cutting of weight, boxers cut weight to get into the ring.”

The Cut is set to be released on September 5, 2025.