Drake reveals his first ever kiss was with THIS Hollywood actress

Drake dishes on rare details about his first ever kiss

Drake has recently opened up about his first ever kiss, and revealed that it was actually with his Degrassi The Next Generation’s co-star.

On August 27, in a trailer for the Whatever It Takes documentary, Aubrey Drake Graham candidly discussed his experience filming the teen drama series at the age of 14.

Recalling when he received the offer for the role of Jimmy Brook in the series, Drake said, “I didn’t have a great time in high school. I just didn’t really fit in. And one day my mom called me and told me, ‘You got the role,’ and I just grabbed my bag and left."

Sharing his experience of filming, the 38-year-old singer continued, “Man, what a wild journey that started. Damn, I never thought about it like that.”

Revealing his first kiss was with Lauren Collins, who played Paige Michalchuk, the U My Everything singer concluded, “She [Lauren] had to be one of my first kisses for sure. Damn, I never thought about it like that.”

Recently, Degrassi's official Instagram page wrote a caption alongside the trailer, which read as, “You know the show. Now discover the story behind it.

“Degrassi: Whatever It Takes dives into the behind-the-scenes truth of the Degrassi franchise. Through archival footage and intimate interviews with cast, crew, and fans."

"The documentary celebrates the groundbreaking legacy of Degrassi — a fearless Canadian teen drama that broke boundaries and reshaped television,” it concluded.

Whatever It Takes documentary is to be premiered on Toronto international film festival on September 5, 2025.