King Charles promotes Princess Anne's husband to one of highest ranks

Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence gets rare honor from King Charles

Sir Timothy Laurence, husband of Princess Anne, who is the younger sister of King Charles, has received a special honour.

Charles has handed Sir Timothy with one of the highest ranks in the Royal Victorian Order.

As confirmed by the official notice published in Court Circular, Sir Timothy was invested as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) in a private ceremony at Balmoral Castle on August 21, 2025.

It is worth mentioning that Anne’s husband became the first royal family member to receive such an honor since Kate Middleton, who received it from the late Queen Elizabeth in 2019.

Sir Timothy Laurence, husband of Princess Anne, is one of the most trusted members of the royal family. Sir Timothy is widely respected as a retired senior Royal Navy officer with his new appointment appearing to be a personal gesture from King Charles, acknowledging his years of loyal service.

For those unaware, the Royal Victorian Order was founded by Queen Victoria in 1896. Meanwhile, Knight Grand Cross is the highest grade within the order.

The news of Sir Timothy’s promotion received heartwarming reaction from royal fans with one user stating on X (Formerly Twitter), “This was Sir Tim's SECOND promotion since he received the medal in 1989, 36 years ago. Last promotion was in 2011. Well deserved.”

“Congratulations to Sir Tim Laurence who was promoted to the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order,” another noted.