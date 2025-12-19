Princess Kate returns to Instagram after Meghan's message

Kate Middleton's office shared a meaningful message about love and harmoney hours after Meghan Markle's delight post.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram released a clip with an important note, writing: “Love at this time of year means you take a profound interest in other people.”

The future queen highlighted the spirits as communities from across the UK have joined Together at Christmas in local carol services, supported by The Royal Foundation, to celebrate love, in all its forms.

It added: "Each year, these services spread the Together at Christmas spirit across the UK, honouring local champions and celebrating the bonds, kindness, and love that bring communities together."

The mother-of-three holds a Christmas carol concert every year to celebrate the holiday. This year’s event took place on December 5 at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Catherine's post came an hour after Meghan shared the latest look at their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a holiday message shared on her Instagram page.

The Duchess wrote: "Happy Holidays! From our family to yours."