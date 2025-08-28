King Charles grows increasingly desperate and filled with sadness

King Charles’ desperation and anguish over funeral plans comes into view

King Charles’ funeral plans and the leak that came through has just become a topic of great discussion

The leak that exposed King Charles’ funeral plans reportedly sparked such over whelming emotion that even the monarch himself was left furious.

News of everything that went down after the fact has been shared by an inside source close to RadarOnline.

According to their findings, “It was an incredibly delicate leak.”

And “for it to come out while the king is still alive and dealing with illness was startling.”

Furthermore, “what inflamed it further was the information about Harry and Meghan — details the palace had no wish to see public.”

And “that triggered an instant effort to clamp down,” the source explained too.

For those unversed, the efforts that were rolled out include threats to publications in the royal rota and “the message was that any outlet repeating the Telegraph's report risked losing access to palace cooperation. The strategy worked – no other UK paper picked up the story,” a separate source said.

Another insider added to that, “The palace saw the leak as an attack.”

However, The Telegraph, who had received the scoop is said to have ‘refused to be pushed around’.

Near the end of the chat another source also presented some thoughts about the pure ‘desperation’ that seems to waft from this.

“It's amazing Harry and Meghan will be central to Charles' funeral, but it shows just how desperate he is to mend his family before he dies and bring them all back together again,” they said. “But that is something he does not want out there as he sees it as private.”