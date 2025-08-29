 
Just two days after finalizing their divorce, Christina Haack’s ex-husband Josh Hall took to Instagram with a pointed post celebrating his new life as a 'free man' and throwing shade at his...

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2025

Christina Haack's ex Josh Hall takes a dig at marriage after divorce

Just two days after finalizing their divorce, Christina Haack’s ex-husband Josh Hall has taken a public swipe at the HGTV star. 

In a pointed Instagram post shared ahead of Labor Day weekend, Hall celebrated being a “free man” while accusing his former wife, of seeking “constant public validation” and using “personal drama for attention.”

According to Daily Mail, the exes officially dissolved their marriage on August 26 in Orange County, California, more than a year after proceedings began. 

Moreover, the court filings revealed that Christina paid Hall a $300,000 equalization payment and $40,000 in legal fees but both parties waived spousal support.

While Christina has since moved on with new boyfriend Christopher Larocca, Hall appears ready to turn the page as well, sharing a photo of himself tending to a horse with the caption hinting at “greener pastures” ahead.

