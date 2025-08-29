George Clooney triumphs at 'Jay Kelly' premiere despite illness: Source

George Clooney received a rapturous welcome at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, August 28, as his new film Jay Kelly premiered to a 10-minute standing ovation.

The 64-year-old actor, who had scaled back earlier festival appearances due to a sinus infection, joined co-star Adam Sandler and director Noah Baumbach, at the Sala Grande theater.

As applause filled the room, Clooney shared a kiss with wife Amal, before embracing Sandler and Baumbach, who hugged one another in celebration, as per Daily Mail.

Earlier in the day, Clooney missed the film’s press conference on doctor’s orders.

In regards to this, Baumbach quipped to reporters, “Even movie stars get sick."

A representative later confirmed the actor had been advised to rest but was determined to attend the premiere.

Arriving on the red carpet in a classic black tuxedo, Clooney walked hand-in-hand with Amal, who stunned in a fuchsia minidress with a flowing train.

Moreover, the couple posed together before the Oscar winner greeted fans and colleagues, coughing occasionally but appearing in high spirits.

In Jay Kelly, Clooney stars as a fictional movie legend who embarks on a transformative journey across Europe with his devoted manager, played by Sandler.

Additionally, the film, co-written by Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, also features Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern, Riley Keough, Isla Fisher, and Billy Crudup.

Jay Kelly will be in theaters on November 14 and will stream on Netflix starting December 5.