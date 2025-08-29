Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's plans for wedding day finally revealed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in celebration mode ever since the engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took their two-year long relationship to the next level with a surprise engagement recently.

On Tuesday August 26, the couple announced their engagement on social media with a carousal of pictures of themselves in a garden surrounded by roses and floral arches.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the post was captioned with a firecracker emoji.

As per the recent findings, a source revealed their wedding plans in an interview with People.

“Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement,’ the insiders began by saying.

Sharing next plans after engagement, the source continued, “They are not in the wedding planning phase yet. Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it.”

The songstress has been in a highly publicized relationship with Kelce, and regarding it the insiders told the outlet, “It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore and they are glad it is out in the open.”

Referring to his mom, Donna, who swapped out her Facebook cover photo to a childhood picture of the songstress and the football player, after the announcement of engagement, the source shared, “Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes and flowers.”

“She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple,” the insiders added.

Before concluding, the source said, “Both families are overjoyed. There were toasts, happy tears and everyone is thrilled for them. Friends have been stopping by and sending little gifts. It has all been intimate, nothing over the top.”