 
Geo News

Margot Robbie shares latest update on highly anticipated movie

Margot Robbie seemingly has been working on multiple projects after welcoming first baby

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2025

Photo: Margot Robbie reveals highly anticipated movie is in development
Photo: Margot Robbie reveals highly anticipated movie is in development

Margot Robbie is in full mom mode, but the actress-producer is not slowing down on the work front either. 

In a recent chat with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, Robbie shared an update on one of her long-rumored projects which is the adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s cult-favorite novel My Year of Rest and Relaxation for the big screen.

“I love that book so much,” the 35-year-old star told Horowitz. 

“We’re still trying to get it made. We’re working on it,” she added. 

According to People, the Barbie producer has been adjusting to life as a first-time parent alongside her husband, filmmaker Tom Ackerley. 

The couple quietly welcomed a baby boy last October but have kept details, including his name, private.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Robbie explained her silence about motherhood so far. 

 “It's like, [when] you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don't need to because they get it, and if they don't, it’s probably just really boring to hear.”

 “It’s kind of like: ‘It’s the best,’ you know?” she gushed at the time. 

Margot Robbie teases upcoming gig: 'It's bananas'
Margot Robbie teases upcoming gig: 'It's bananas'
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson romance already dead?
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson romance already dead?
'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' star reveals deep mythology of sequel video
'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' star reveals deep mythology of sequel
'Love Island USA's Pepe Garcia reacts to rumors he cheated on Iris Kendall
'Love Island USA's Pepe Garcia reacts to rumors he cheated on Iris Kendall
Selena Gomez 'so happy to have downtime with' ahead of Benny Blanco wedding: Source
Selena Gomez 'so happy to have downtime with' ahead of Benny Blanco wedding: Source
George Clooney triumphs at 'Jay Kelly' premiere despite illness: Source
George Clooney triumphs at 'Jay Kelly' premiere despite illness: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to have kids post engagement: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to have kids post engagement: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to have 'close friends and family' wedding only? video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to have 'close friends and family' wedding only?