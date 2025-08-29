Margot Robbie shares latest update on highly anticipated movie

Photo: Margot Robbie reveals highly anticipated movie is in development

Margot Robbie is in full mom mode, but the actress-producer is not slowing down on the work front either.

In a recent chat with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, Robbie shared an update on one of her long-rumored projects which is the adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s cult-favorite novel My Year of Rest and Relaxation for the big screen.

“I love that book so much,” the 35-year-old star told Horowitz.

“We’re still trying to get it made. We’re working on it,” she added.

According to People, the Barbie producer has been adjusting to life as a first-time parent alongside her husband, filmmaker Tom Ackerley.

The couple quietly welcomed a baby boy last October but have kept details, including his name, private.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Robbie explained her silence about motherhood so far.

“It's like, [when] you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don't need to because they get it, and if they don't, it’s probably just really boring to hear.”

“It’s kind of like: ‘It’s the best,’ you know?” she gushed at the time.