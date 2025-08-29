Meghan Markle receives major warning after Prince Harry announces UK return

Meghan Markle has been issued a strong warning as Prince Harry has announced his return to UK to attend the 2025 WellChild Awards.

The warning has come after Meghan launched her second season of Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The insider has warned Meghan’s relationship with Netflix could be in trouble after the new season of With Love, Meghan has failed to pull in an audience.

The source tells Parade, per the Mirror, “People who worked on the show don’t think it will be picked up for another season.

“It’s not doing well or what the network would have hoped it would do.”

The insider added, “It’s not the success they wanted it to be.”

Prince Harry will attend the 2025 WellChild Awards, taking place in London on September 8th.

This sparkling ceremony celebrates the inspirational achievements of seriously ill children and those who care for them.

Prince Harry said, “I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit.

“For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals - who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.”