George Clooney shares significant take on luck, opportunities

Photo: George Clooney reveals his view on luck, opportunities

Hollywood icon George Clooney is reportedly taking stock of his own life and career.

Speaking to AARP, Clooney, 64, revealed, “I think the only life lesson is to bet on yourself. And when there’s opportunities, you gotta go. In my life, I have been the recipient of a lot of luck."

"But I also believe you create opportunity for luck. You create enough opportunity and, every once in a while, you’ll hit one,” he added.

The Ocean’s Eleven star stressed the importance of living fully instead of worrying about the future.

“There’s no rhyme or reason for who gets to age and who doesn’t. So you should live as if you’re not going to get to. And then, if you wake up one day and you’re old, you’ve lived a really full life.”

Clooney, who admitted he “failed a lot” before finding fame in his 30s, reflected on how fortune played a big role in his career. “It’s not just about your brilliance. Luck has a huge hand in it.”

Previously, George has shared that fame itself isn’t something he enjoys.

“Fame can be very dangerous, because you can start to enjoy that part of it. And that’s not the good part of what I do for a living. The good part is the making of films. The unpleasant part is the fame part, if you’re not careful.”

In conclusion, he established, “I do happen to have a good life … but I also like to work.”