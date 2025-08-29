Timothee Chalamet parties away on 'Dune 3' set miles away from Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet parties sans Kylie Jenner as he films 'Dune 3'

Timothee Chalamet is THE star on the set of Dune 3 in Hungary and takes full advantage of his power, per an insider.

Being the lead star of the Dune franchise, the hunk works hard, but he also parties hard during his downtime. However, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, is thousands of miles away in the U.S.

An insider told Radar Online that the actor is the King on set, adding, "But he's trying to be a benevolent one and has no problem charming and joking with every woman on the set because that just comes naturally to him.”

His on-set banter serves to "lighten the mood around the scenes he's shooting, where his character Paul has taken an extremely dark and menacing turn."

And yet, the Wonka star’s partying is without the watchful eye of Khy founder Kylie.

"Timmy is working 18-hour days to get this thing in the can, but he's also partying hard with his fellow young cast and crew members whenever they have a stretch of free time," revealed the mole.

"He's a 'work hard, play hard' guy through and through, and that goes double when he's on the other side of the world from Kylie," they added.

The insider also claimed that since the 29-year-old is the lead in the film, he’s "as important on set as a Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt."

"As likable as Timmy is, it's a little weird for an actor that young to have so much power," the source remarked.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been linked since April 2023 and have flaunted their relationship at the Golden Globes and more awards.