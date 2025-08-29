Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's split turns into blackmail nightmare

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's relationship end with a threat?

Kris Jenner and her long-time partner Corey Gamble are said to be on the verge of parting ways.

Radar Online reported that the 69-year-old American media personality and Corey are close to breaking up and their split is dragging on because he will not leave her without being fairly compensated for all the hell he went through over the past years.

Sources told the outlet that there are high chances Corey will reveal Kris and her family members’ secrets if his requirements are not fulfilled.

"The relationship has been hanging by a thread for a long time now. They can't seem to go anywhere without having an argument,” the insider said.

For the unversed, just a month after their fight at Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice, Italy, they both argued again at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert in Las Vegas on July 26. They were seen fighting in the VIP section before Kris left the place in disgust.

However, her daughter Khloe Kardashian tried to calm things down by having a conversation with Corey, who glaringly looked agitated.

The insider quipped, "Kris constantly ridicules him in public and he's not taking it anymore. He refuses to be Kris' doormat, and now everyone knows the score – it's just a matter of time before they go their separate ways.”

"But Corey's not walking away quietly. He feels he deserves a nice payday. He reasons he deserves it after having been Kris' protector, business partner, assistant, confidant and lover. If you ask him, he's the unsung hero here, the glue holding the family together during all their crises.”

"Now that she's berating him in public, he's upset and wants Kris to make it right! Corey was a respected talent agent when he and Kris hooked up. He put his career on pause for her," the source noted.

"Now he just wants his fair share – or he'll be forced to find other ways to profit off the years when he was Kris' love slave,” the insider concluded.