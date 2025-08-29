Why Prince George won't get Prince of Wales title immediately after William becomes King

When will Prince William give Prince of Wales to Prince George? Revealed

Prince George performed his first formal royal duty when he attended a Buckingham Palace tea honoring World War II veterans this spring, giving a glimpse into where the future heir is at when it comes to confidence and leadership.

George, 12, joined his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at the event, which was hosted by King Charles.

He looked sharp in a dark suit and blue tie and was seen shaking hands with veterans and asking them thoughtful questions.

"This was the first sign of George taking on future duties," Russell Myers of The Mirror told People. He also praised the young Prince for his confidence.

A palace insider agreed and said, "That is quite a responsibility to sit down and chat with veterans like that. It was incredible."

The display showed how Kate and William have been slowly preparing their eldest son to lead the nation one day.

"It’s a slow game, and it gets him used to it on the couple’s terms rather than anybody else’s," commented the insider.

The mole also noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales want their son to enjoy freedom. Therefore, William is unlikely to bestow the Prince of Wales title on George right away if he becomes King soon.

"They would want him to focus on having freedom before giving him any royal titles," the mole said.

Prince George celebrated his 12th birthday on July 22 and is set to go to a new school soon.