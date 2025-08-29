Ex-employee shares his ‘gut feeling' about a key decision Prince William's for the Firm

Former employee weighs in on a gut feeling he has about Prince William’s monarchy-effecting decisions

A former employee has just stepped forward with insight into Prince William’s most recent decision regarding the monarchy, and has offered his ‘gut feeling’ on the matter.

The employee in question is former butler Grant Harrold, and he spoke about this with GB News in collaboration with Heart Bingo.

The conversation began with him saying, “The Royal Family are moving the ‘hub’ of monarchy to Windsor. That’s my gut feeling.”

Plus, “The King hasn’t moved into Buckingham Palace, despite a lot of the work being completed. He still lives at Clarence House and spends a lot of time at Highgrove and Windsor.” All in all, according to Mr Harrold, “Windsor has become the essence of the monarchy, and it is the spiritual home. It’s steeped in history for the Royal Family, so it does make sense to make it the base.”

Despite the couple’s decision to move into Forest Lodge, royal commentator Hugo Vickers believes that after ascending to the thone, “they will have to have a London base. Remember, when [Queen Elizabeth] was at Windsor when [then Prime Minister] Theresa May was stepping down in July 2019, she had to go back and forth to accept May’s resignation and then greet the new PM, Boris Johnson.”

“The king has to be somewhere convenient to the centre of government. They can’t expect ministers to come to Windsor.” That’s why “I am sure William and Kate will have to use Buckingham Palace as their London base and also for ceremonial duties,” Mr Vickers added near the end too.