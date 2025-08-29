How much is Meghan Markle worth in 2025?

How rich is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry maintain a combined net worth of $60 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's financial portfolio has evolved significantly since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Before her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry, Markle brought substantial wealth from her acting career.

She earned approximately $5 million from starring in over 100 episodes of "Suits," receiving $50,000 per episode according to knownetworth.com.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their wedding in UK

Additional income came from movies "Remember Me" and "The Candidate," totaling $360,000, plus $80,000 annually from her lifestyle blog "The Tig."

Prince Harry contributed $25-40 million from inheritances from Princess Diana and the Queen Mother, plus his former British Army captain's salary.

The couple purchased a $14.65 million Montecito estate in 2020, securing a $9.5 million mortgage according to Variety.

They've also entered lucrative speaking engagements through the Harry Walker agency, commanding an estimated $1 million per appearance.

Despite losing royal funding and repaying $3 million in taxpayer money for Frogmore Cottage renovations, Meghan Markle's individual contribution to their $60 million combined fortune demonstrates her continued financial success post-royal life.