Princess Anne's husband to flaunt new honour from King Charles at State Banquet for Trump

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the husband of Princess Anne, will debut his new royal honor at the upcoming State Banquet for President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle, according to GB News.

The Court Circular confirmed that Sir Tim, 70, received the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) from King Charles at Balmoral Castle on August 21.

Sir Timothy Laurence with Princess Anne

The ceremony marked one of the highest ranks within the Royal Victorian Order, founded by Queen Victoria in 1896 to recognize distinguished service to the monarch or Royal Family.

King Charles with his sister Princess Anne aka Princess Royal: File photo

Sir Tim becomes the first royal family member to receive the GCVO since Princess Kate was honored by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

The former naval officer is reportedly "honoured and delighted" by the sovereign's gesture.

The publication reported that the GCVO insignia features a white enamel Maltese cross with gold edging set in an eight-pointed silver star.

The central medallion displays Queen Victoria's Royal Cypher on red background, surrounded by a blue ring bearing the motto "Victoria."

Sir Tim married Princess Anne in 1992 after serving as equerry to Queen Elizabeth II during his Royal Navy career.

His appointment as Knight Grand Cross is viewed as King Charles's personal recognition of his loyal service and quiet dedication to the royal household.

The honor will be prominently displayed during Trump's state visit next month, GB News reported.