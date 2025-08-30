Sabrina Carpenter's new album hints at details about Barry Keoghan split

Did Barry Keoghan dump Sabrina Carpenter?

Sabrina Carpenter's new album Man's Best Friend sounds like a breakup diary, including possible insights into her split with Barry Keoghan.

The 12-track album, which dropped on Friday following their December 2024 breakup, also hints in the final track Goodbye that it was Keoghan, 32, who dumped Carpenter, 26.

Although Carpenter does not mention him by name, in one punch line she sang, “Broke my heart on Saturday… and I have cried so much I almost fainted.”

Songs like Manchild and Never Getting Laid also appear to target immature, unreliable partners, while Go Go Juice includes a cheeky rhyme, “could be John or Larry… or the one that rhymes with villain.”

In an E! News interview, she said she prefers her lyrics left open to interpretation. “It’s more fun to picture the person in their head than the person I picture in my head.”

However, sources said Carpenter and Keoghan’s split, which occurred in December 2024, was mutual and a result of both being “young and career-focused.”

Keoghan has since quietly stepped back from social media amid rumours and harassment and deactivated his Instagram.