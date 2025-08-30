‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' creates major music history

‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ achieves yet another major music achievement

K-Pop Demon Hunters has officially dominated the UK Officials Singles Chart Top 40 once again!

The animated Netflix series’ fictional girl group, HUNTR/X’s Golden is on the top spot, marking its fourth non-consecutive week at the summit.

Additionally, two more of its songs are on the top 10 this week, which includes songs by the fictional demon boy band, Saja Boys, namely, Soda Pop on number 4 and Your Idol on number 6.

As we move past the Top 10 and into the Top 40, TWICE’s K-Pop Demon Hunters song, Takedown saw a new surge of popularity and landed on 27 whereas Strategy is on the 39th spot.

Now the chart expands from the Netflix series but remains under the umbrella of K-pop still, as after their Wembley Stadium show, BLACKPINK’s Diplo-produced, JUMP is at Number 29.

Additionally, popular South Korean boy band, Stray Kids earned their second Top 40 song this week, with the track CEREMONY, making its debut on the charts on number 37.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dean just made history, by becoming the first British female since Adele in 2021 to sink three tracks in the Top 10 simultaneously.

Man I Need is Olivia Dean’s highest-charting single and is currently on number two, her track Nice To Each Other is on number seven and her Sam Fender collaboration, Rein Me In is on the tenth spot.