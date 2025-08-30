Kevin Costner 'casually' dating ex-wife of THIS billionaire

Kevin Costner 'casually' dating a new woman nearly two years after divorce

Kevin Costner's love life takes a new turn with a new lady, nearly two years after his highly publicized divorce.

The Yellowstone actor is reportedly dating a new woman "casually".

As per a report by US Weekly, the lady is said to be ex wife of billionaire Alec Gores, named Kelley Noonan.

“They are hanging out casually and were connected by friends,” an insider told the outlet.

However, the source noted that the pair is "not serious" yet, as both currently reside in different cities.

The Bodyguard star and his new fling recently "spent time" together in Colorado, and at the initial stages of "getting to know each other."

“They both frequent Aspen often and have mutual friend groups,” the tattler shared.

“They have been getting to know each other and seeing each other casually when they can.”

Kevin has not made any comments yet.

This came nearly two years after Kevin finalized his months long divorce battle from second ex wife Christine Baumgartner.

“Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” the exes shared a joint post at the time.