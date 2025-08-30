 
Sabrina Carpenter seemingly admits to writing songs about Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter released a new album titled 'Man's Best Friend' on August 29

Web Desk
August 30, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter does not worry about offending her former lovers when she's writing songs about them.

In a recent interview, the singer revealed that her exes are in fact flattered when she releases a song about them.

"I feel pretty transparent going into any of my relationships, that I write songs and I think they're just as down for it," she told CBS.

"I think it's also, most of the time, they've been pretty flattered when I … when they get a song written about them, good or bad."

Despite this, Sabrina refuses to confirm who inspired certain songs.

Sabrina also admits that her music isn't for everyone.

Reflecting on her music, the Manchild hitmaker added: "You don't have to like what I do. I think there's this weird misconception that every artist has to check every box for everyone to like everything about them."

Carpenter, who released a 12-track album Man's Best Friend on Friday, seemingly wrote three songs about Keoghan, one hinting that he was the one to dump her.

