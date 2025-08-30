Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton rift deepened after THIS wedding day clash

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton feud trace back to tight drama

Meghan Markle has reportedly intensified Kate Middleton rift after reopening the debate over royal dress traditions.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the Duchess of Sussex complained about wearing tights for official engagements during her time as working royal.

“It was different several years ago, where I couldn't be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time!” she shared. “Let's be honest, that was not very myself. I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the '80s. That felt a little bit inauthentic.”

Now, an insider has shed light on the matter, stating to RadarOnline, “Meghan disliked being told how to dress from the start.”

“She thought pantyhose were old-fashioned and uncomfortable, yet felt pushed into wearing them at events with senior royals,” they added.

Noting that this pressure only deepened her strained relationship with Kate Middleton.

Another insider shared about the rehearsal drama, stating, “At the wedding rehearsal, Kate insisted the children should be in tights to stick with tradition.”

Adding, “Meghan disagreed, and it turned into a real flashpoint between them.”

The source noted, “It might seem minor, but in royal circles tights symbolize tradition. Meghan viewed it as a matter of choice, while Kate saw it as an obligation. Neither was prepared to back down.”

“Meghan was determined to follow her own path. What started as an argument over tights came to represent the bigger struggle – tradition against independence. That conflict is still unresolved,” a former palace aide shared about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.