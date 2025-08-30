Ridley Scott makes shocking revelation about 'Terminator 3'

Ridley Scott has confirmed long-standing rumors that he was once approached to direct Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, but not even a $20 million paycheck could persuade him to take the job.

In a new Q&A with The Guardian published on Thursday, August 28, the 87-year-old filmmaker said he was offered the 2003 installment in the blockbuster franchise but ultimately walked away.

Scott said, “I’m proud about this. I turned down a $20 million fee. See, I can’t be bought, dude."

Curious about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s return salary, Scott recalled, “I said, ‘I want what Arnie gets.’ When they said yes, I thought: ‘F--- me.’”

Even so, Scott explained that the film simply wasn’t a fit for his style. “It’s not my thing. It’s like doing a Bond movie. The essence of a Bond movie is fun and camp. Terminator is pure comic strip. I would try to make it real. That’s why they’ve never asked me to do a Bond movie, because I could f--- it up.”

Released in 2003, Terminator 3 became the first film in the franchise made without creator James Cameron.

Alongside Scott, Roland Emmerich and David Fincher were also reportedly considered before Jonathan Mostow was chosen to direct.

At the time, Scott was focused on Black Hawk Down (2001), which went on to win two Academy Awards, as per Daily Mail.

Since then, the director has continued expanding franchises he helped establish, including Alien with Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017), as well as executive producing Blade Runner 2049 (2017).

Moreover, his long-awaited Gladiator II arrived this year, and he confirmed a third installment is already “in process.”

Scott’s next project, The Dog Stars, starring Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, and Margaret Qualley, is set for release on March 27, 2026.