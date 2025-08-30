Jessica Alba's new romance less serious than Cash Warren's: Source

Photo: Jessica Alba keeping things casual in new romance amid Cash Warren's split: Source

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have seemingly moved on from their split, and both are keeping things positive with each other.

According to a new Us Weekly report, the former couple are “happy” that they have each found new partners.

Fans will recall that in January, it was announced that Alba had split from Warren after 16 years of marriage.

The pair share three children, Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7.

According to an insider, Warren and model Hana Sun Doerr met through mutual friends.

While they’re now exclusive, “things are still in the early stages and no major long-term steps have been discussed,” the source said.

As for Alba, who’s dating actor Danny Ramirez, the insider noted that the two were set up by friends and are simply enjoying where they are.

“It’s less serious than Cash’s relationship,” the source explained.

“It’s fun and casual,” they remarked about the nature of thier romance.

Regarding their relationship with each other post-divorce, the insider added, “The divorce was a mutual decision, so it makes sense for them. They are friends and will always be in each other’s lives with the kids, so they want to foster a loving relationship."

The source maintained before concludin, "They just want each other to be happy.”