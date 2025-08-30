Prince Harry receives setback in plans to meet King Charles in UK

Prince Harry has received a disappointing update regarding his potential meeting with father King Charles during upcoming trip to Britain next month.

Prince Harry has confirmed his visit to Britain for WellChild Awards in London on September 8.

The duke is reportedly desperate to meet his ailing father King Charles.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond believes that King Charles may be in Scotland on the same day of Harry’s charity engagement, which could cause scheduling issues.

Jennie said: “We have all become quite used to Harry coming and going without seeing his family. His visits are generally extremely brief and the King is usually up in Scotland for the anniversary of his mother‘s death. So arranging a meeting may not be straightforward.”

Prince Harry has been Patron of WellChild for 17 years, providing invaluable help to support the charity’s mission of improving quality of life for seriously ill children.

Prince Harry said, “I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit.

“For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals - who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.”