Prince William's decision about Harry sparks reactions

Prince William has reportedly decided not to meet his estranged brother Harry during his trip to London next month.

According to a report by the Mirror, as Prince Harry is set to reunite with King Charles when he travels to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8, William has firmly declined any potential reunion.

The insider tells the media outlet that William feels Harry has repeatedly "chosen public exposure over private resolution" and that the Royal Family cannot keep being dragged into the headlines every time "there’s a new contract to promote."

Commenting on the Mirror report, one royal fan says, “Prince William is a class act, he carries on without complaining or feeling sorry for himself! Harry is like his spiteful jealous wife- neither of them can be pleased, nothing is ever good enough for them, and everyone else is to blame for all their troubles! If they want to know the source of their problems- both of them should go, look into the mirror!”

Another said, “Can't blame William, he's the future Monarch, one which Harry sold out with his wife for revenge and money. Harry and Meghan cannot be trusted - by monarchy, family or friends. Anything said or revealed to them is simply fodder for tell all revenge articles, books, dramas, podcasts. Distance is best defense.”