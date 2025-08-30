Savannah Chrisley reveals plans for political career

Savannah Chrisley opens up about political ambitions

Savannah Chrisley isn’t ready to run for office just yet.

Savannah previously shared that she began considering a career in politics after successfully campaigning to get her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, pardoned by President Trump.

One moment in particular stood out to her and made her contemplate becoming a politician.

Savannah had a press conference ahead of Todd’s release outside the prison where he was held. There, she addressed a small crowd of fans who showed her love.

"There was, like, a 100 cars at least there, and people were just handing me their babies. Like, literally, I had, like, a naked baby in my arms," she said on an episode of her podcast Unlocked. "There was this little girl that kept wanting to hold my hand and stand with me. And I literally felt like Princess Diana in that moment."

She shared, "When I was standing outside the prison doing that press conference and seeing all the people who came up to me and hugged me and spoke to me, it really made me take a step back and say, like, 'Maybe my future's gonna look different than what I had originally thought. Maybe I am gonna get involved in politics.' "

Even so, she isn’t ready to be in politics just yet.

"I had a meeting at the White House about potentially taking over a House seat in Tennessee, and I just knew that right now wasn't the time," the Chrisley Knows Best alum told People.

"I didn't feel in my heart and soul that I could make the impact that I truly wanted to make because I just got my life back," she continued. "I'm rebuilding and figuring out who I am and what I want out of life."

Savannah’s efforts to raise her siblings and get her parents pardoned will be seen in the family’s new reality show The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which debuts September 1.