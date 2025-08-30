'Star Wars' star reveals actors' concerns in Hollywood

Alden Ehrenreich on creating space for actors in Hollywood

Alden Ehrenreich, who starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story, runs Hurston Station, which is a small theatre project.



In his view, the platform provides a space for actors who are often under pressure to generate money or popularity in Hollywood.

It gives artists an opportunity, the star said, "to yell at the top of their lungs about the weird, interesting thing that they really care about."

Many actors who remained financially afloat sometimes took up acting jobs for money, the 35-year-old told Collider.

“It kind of protects people from the math that creeps in. There's so much financial instability for artists now. And so, even if people have to go take a money job."

However, Alden said his playhouse, in contrast, helped the others to protect and refine their creativity. "This is a space where they can work alongside other artists and push each other so that their voices get developed."

Meanwhile, the Ironheart star in the interview also weighed in on the reaction from the fans to his new film, Weapons.

"It feels really good to have people responding to it," he added. "It’s a nice feeling to have people see the work and get excited about it."

Alden gushed about the fans, saying, "When we were at the premiere, it felt like everyone was on a roller coaster together. Just how audible the reactions were was really incredible."

Weapons is out in theatres.

