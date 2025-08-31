'Frankenstein' director gets honest about its making

Guillermo del Toro airs thoughts on creating 'Frankenstein'

Frankenstein is close to Guillermo del Toro's heart, it appears, as the director reveals the length he went to make the movie.

As the movie has wrapped up filming and is set to be released on Netflix, the filmmaker, in a light-hearted manner, joked, “I’m in postpartum depression.”

It’s worth pointing out that there had been versions previously made of Mary Shelley’s novel.

But as far as Guillermo’s take is concerned, he himself shared his fondness for the story.

“I’ve been following the creature since I was kid. I waited for the movie to be done in the right conditions,” the filmmaker said in a press conference about the forthcoming movie.

He continued, “Both creatively in terms of achieving the scope to make it different, and to make it at a scale that you could reconstruct the whole world.”

Touching on the overview of his vision of the movie, Guillermo, however, dismissed the notion the story somewhat gives a nod to the potential dangers AI poses — given the movie is about a scientist’s misuse of technology.

"We live in a time of terror and intimidation, certainly the movie tries to show imperfect characters.”

“And the right we have to remain imperfect, and the right we have to understand each other under the most oppressive circumstances," he said, remarking, “I’m not afraid of artificial intelligence. I’m afraid of natural stupidity."

Ahead of landing on Netflix on Nov 7, Frankenstein will get a limited release in cinemas on October 17.