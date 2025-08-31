'Harry Potter' director makes 'impossible' comment

Chris Columbus on returning to Harry Potter franchise

Chris Columbus, best known for directing the first two Harry Potter films while producing the third, has said in clear terms: It's “impossible.”

His comment is in response to a question which was about whether he has any intention to attach to the forthcoming reboot series as a director, which is in the making at Warner Bros. Discovery.

“It’s never going to happen,” he said, noting the political row sparked by the author J.K. Rowling's views on the trans community made “it so complicated with all the political stuff.”

The filmmaker, who also opposed her opinion on the issue, continued, “Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from [Rowling’s] opinion, which makes it impossible.”

It’s unclear for this reason or someone else's; the duo also have not been in touch for the last ten years.

“I haven’t spoken to Miss Rowling in a decade or so, so I have no idea what’s going on with her,” he shared.

But Chris, on the other hand, is in active contact with the lead star Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed Harry Potter.

“But I keep very close contact with Daniel Radcliffe, and I just spoke to him a few days ago,” he said. “I still have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast.”

In the meantime, the filming on the forthcoming Harry Potter reboot is ongoing, as it's expected to release in 2027.