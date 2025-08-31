Lil Nas X's father reveals heartbreaking message from son

Lil Nas X’s father opens up about sad message from son

Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, talked about the experience of visiting his on in jail.

The 26-year-old musician was arrested and spent many days in jail for walking around the streets of LA without any clothing and allegedly assaulting police officers, all amidst having a public breakdown.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Stafford shared, “I went to visit him in jail, and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn't do anything but cry.”

He added, “To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass. We shed tears with each other for a minute.”

Additionally, Robert also revealed the heartbreaking message Lil Nas X conveyed to him for the public and his fans.

“When I went to visit he asked me to... ‘Tell everybody I'm sorry they saw me like that.’ Even in that moment, he was apologizing to people for something he was going through,” the grieving parent noted.

As any caring and loving father would, he offered some comforting words of advice for his son, who was going through a dark time.

“What you're going through is normal. We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours played out in the public eye,” Robert said to Lil Nas X.

Shortly after the Montero hitmaker was released from jail, he took to social media and broke silence on his arrest.

In a video posted to his Instagram Stories, he said the four days he spent behind bars were “terrifying,” but reassured everyone that he was “going to be all right.”