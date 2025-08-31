Jacob Elordi discusses his transformation for 'Frankenstein'

Jacob Elordi says his 'Frankstein' character is 'more me than I am'

Jacob Elordi has opened up about his transformation for playing a monster-like creature in Frankenstein.

During a press conference at the Venice International Film Festival, the film’s director shared his inspiration for the movie.

Guillermo del Toro said, “I always waited for the movie to be done in the right conditions, both creatively in terms of achieving the scope that it needed for me to make it different, to make it at a scale that you could reconstruct the whole world.”

Moreover, Elordi talked about his role, saying, “It was a vessel that I could put every part of myself into. From the moment that I was born to being here with you today, all of it is in that character.”

“And in so many ways, the creature that’s on screen in this movie is the sort of purest form of myself. He’s more me than I am,” the Kissing Booth actor added.

It is worth mentioning that Jacob Elordi previously revealed to Variety that he underwent 10 hours in the makeup chair on a daily basis to get ready for his character.

“When he’s born, he’s wearing nearly nothing. His chest is open and his head is high. Then, as he starts to experience pain, as we do as a teenager, he starts to hunch his shoulders. And as an adult, he closes off,” the actor shared of his “different layers” of transformation.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein was released on August 30, 2025.