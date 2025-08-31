Lady Gaga to make VMAs comeback after 5 years

Lady Gaga returns to VMAs after 5 years

Lady Gaga is finally set to return to the MTV VMAs stage.

After five years of break, Gaga is officially making her VMAs comeback this year.

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, MTV confirmed the singer's return in an official statement.

The official Instagram handle of VMAs announced, "There will be magic in the air at the 2025 #VMAs because @LADYGAGA IS PERFORMING!”

“You won’t want to miss her return, September 7 on @cbstv and @paramountplus!" it read stated.

Notably, Gaga is set to join Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone and others to perform on September 6 and 7.

It is worth mentioning that this year Lady Gaga leads nominations with 12 nods.

This comes as Lady Gaga, who will be a guest star in part two of Netflix show Wednesday season 2, is set to release her track Dead Dance on September 3, which is also part of the series.

Announcing at Netflix and Spotify's Wednesday Graveyard Gala at Guastavino’s in New York City, Gaga stated, “I’m taking a little break from the Mayhem Ball to come say hello. I had a wonderful working on Wednesday season two, even just being a small part of the show. I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna.”

“Everyone here is so incredible. Thank you. I’m also here to confirm that my song ‘The Dead Dance’ is coming September 3,” she added.