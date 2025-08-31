 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton share emotional message

Prince William and Kate Middleton share moving photo in memory of Liz Hatton

By
Syeda Waniya
|

August 31, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt message in the memory of Liz Hatton.

On August 30, 2025, what would've been the 18th birthday of Liz, the future King and Queen paid an emotional tribute.

The statement shared via the official Instagram handle of Prince William and Kate Middleton, read, "Remembering Liz Hatton today on what would have been her 18th birthday."

Notably, the statement was shared alongside a photo taken by Liz herself titled, Investiture Day, in October 2024. However, it is now on display at the very spot where it was originally taken.

"The photo shown in this image was taken by @lizhatton_photography during an Investiture at Windsor Castle in October 2024, and is on display today in the spot where it was taken," the statement further read.

Liz Hatton passed away at the age of 17 after a battle with an extremely aggressive form of cancer. She made headlines after being invited to Windsor Castle to photograph an investiture, where she also met Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Following her death last year in November, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an emotional statement that read, “We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away. It was an honour to have met such a brave and humble young woman.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz’s parents Vicky and Aaron and her brother Mateo at this unimaginably difficult time. W & C,” it concluded.

