Here's why Kanye West married Bianca Censori

Kanye West's documentary move is about to hit screens.

The 48-year-old rapper’s highly anticipated documentary, In Whose Name?, is set to release on 19th September, but not without some controversy.

A source previously told Us Weekly the project is “an unauthorized film,” raising questions about just how much of Ye’s story it will really tell.

Meanwhile, a resurfaced Heat magazine report from November 2024 shed light on what the rapper has been focused on behind the scenes.

“Kanye has been telling people that there were never any issues in their marriage, but the reality is that they did face challenges,” an insider revealed of his relationship with wife Bianca Censori.

“Now that things have improved, he’s on a mission to get Bianca pregnant as soon as possible,” the source continued, adding that Ye has “always wanted more kids.”

“One of the reasons he married Bianca was her ‘great genetics’ – he’s convinced they’re going to have ‘super-babies’,” they said.

According to the insider, Ye treats the plan like “an important mission,” believing “his vision and talent are so rare, the world needs as many of his children as he can produce to continue his legacy even after he’s gone.”

“They’ve talked about it and Bianca has promised him she wants them, too,” the source added. “She’s turning 30 in January, so she’s agreed it’s time to start trying.”

“And Kanye is confident they won’t have any issues. He’s very impatient,” they noted.