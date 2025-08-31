Katie Price all set for Peter Andre face off as feud explodes: Report

Photo: Katie Price, Peter Andre's feud takes major turn: Report

Peter Andre and Katie Price's long-running feud has just turned explosive.

Earlier this month, Andre, 51, broke years of silence to publicly hit back at his ex-wife after her comments about wanting to reach out amid their fallout over their daughter, Princess, 18.

“For sixteen years I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today,” he wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

Now, according to Closer magazine things have gotten messier between the former couple.

An insider also tipped, “the gloves are off.”

“This is going to get extremely messy and it’s all-out war with Pete,” an insider claimed.

“Katie’s got nothing financial or materialistic to lose. She’s willing to stand up for herself – and it really feels as though this time everything is going to explode,” the insider even continued.

In conclusion, the source added, “Pete felt like enough was enough and he needed to speak out, but even he’s unsure about what she could do next. He has his reputation to protect.”