Prince Andrew's unofficial biographer breaks silence on why tell-all exists

The real reason Prince Andrew’s unofficial biographer released his tell-all has just been revealed, by the expert himself.

He recently penned a piece for The Spectator Australia and in it answered every burning question.

It starts with him saying, “My aim in writing the book has been to ask questions of the late Queen’s second son and to investigate evidence of financial corruption at the heart of the royal family.”

“This is not a message monarchists – and I count myself one of them – want to hear so there has been a lot of criticism of me as messenger. Another criticism has been the fact that I have included details of the couple’s private life. This is always a dilemma for a biographer where the inner life of the subjects must be addressed.”

“Much has been removed on advice mostly on grounds of privacy and taste. We debated at length questions such as whether Prince Andrew had a reputation to lose and where the boundaries lay with such a public figure.”

In regards to the author’s own thoughts he said, “my feeling is his early sexual experiences shaped his later sexual behavior and that reporting credible evidence that he went through 40 women on a four-day official visit to Thailand paid for by the taxpayer was legitimate.”

“It is perhaps episodes such as these which may explain why none of the files relating to his time as special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011 have been released in spite of numerous Freedom of Information requests from me over the last four years.”