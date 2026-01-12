Andrew casts dark cloud on King Charles big plans: ‘drips poison'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leads new trouble for King Charles: ‘continue to drip poison’

Buckingham Palace have some important diplomatic events lined up for King Charles which could strengthen his position in global diplomacy even though the royals are meant to stay out of political matters, local and international.

The White House is expected to send an official invite to King Charles and Queen Camilla for a State Visit, with preparations underway, to attend 250th anniversary celebrations in April. The UK government is keenly hoping it goes smoothly as major trade deals rely on the execution of this trip.

Hence, it does not ease the tensions of the Palace as the ex-Prince Andrew furore continues to haunt the royals, as many more revelations are to unfold, according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

The monarch has banished his disgraced brother from the royal fold – removing all royal titles, including Prince style, and honours – and the Royal Lodge following the uproar from the public. Andrew has been accused of sexual abuse, illicit relations with minors owing to friendship with paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein and his shady businesses.

The Epstein files are still under investigation and a redacted version has been made available to the public. The revelations have been a headache for the royal aides since it continues to take space in headlines, overshadowing works of the royals. Bond believes this is something that might upset the US state visit.

“I don’t imagine the Epstein scandal will be too much of an issue on any visit to the United States,” Bond told The Mirror, adding “unless there are further revelations which coincide with the visit.”

She continued, “These things are all about diplomacy, and every care will be taken to avoid anything controversial.”

Meanwhile, the Palace is steering clear of any controversial news that emerges from the Andrew, who is expected to vacate Royal Lodge before Easter.

“It would probably be easier for the rest of the royal family if Andrew disappeared to somewhere like the Middle East – especially as the Epstein revelations continue to drip their poison,” Bond said. “But I think they feel they have done all they can to distance themselves from Andrew and the problem.”